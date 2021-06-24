Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Declares GBX 4.10 Dividend

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CRST opened at GBX 445 ($5.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -102.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,300.80. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 283 ($3.70).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

