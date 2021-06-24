Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. The company had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,355.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,563,876.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 96,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,432,634.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,469,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,944,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210,063 shares of company stock worth $31,896,986 in the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

