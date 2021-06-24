Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $217,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

AWK stock opened at $156.37 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.34.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.