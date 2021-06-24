Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,731 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,731 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,542,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,529 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,731 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,443 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,573 shares of company stock worth $565,947 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.57. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

