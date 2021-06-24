Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $195.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.44.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

