Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,325 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,325 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in First Solar by 9.5% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $22,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock worth $817,107 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR stock opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.29. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

