Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,055 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRON shares. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.79. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.