Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 15.5% This Week

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $1.55 billion and $9.71 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00007796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,920.30 or 0.99338824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00029625 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057897 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

