Credit Suisse Group Lowers CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) to Neutral

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSLLY. Macquarie downgraded CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Get CSL alerts:

Shares of CSLLY opened at $111.06 on Thursday. CSL has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.56.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.