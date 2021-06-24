Cowen Begins Coverage on Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BFLY opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.83. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

