Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 504,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Covetrus has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $40.78.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,567. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Covetrus by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,293,000 after buying an additional 972,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Covetrus by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,880,000 after buying an additional 175,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Covetrus by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,530,000 after buying an additional 585,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Covetrus by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after buying an additional 139,390 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

