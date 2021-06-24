Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,624,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 504,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.77% of Cousins Properties worth $92,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 111,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

NYSE CUZ opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.