Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 196.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

NYSE CUZ opened at $37.15 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

