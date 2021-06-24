Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200–0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $681 million-684 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $673.57 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.070–0.050 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COUP. KeyCorp cut their target price on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.63.

Coupa Software stock opened at $251.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.05.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,624,851.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,212 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $295,109.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,049.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,563 shares of company stock worth $28,491,717. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

