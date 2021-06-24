Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 258.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

COST stock opened at $391.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $295.40 and a twelve month high of $393.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.