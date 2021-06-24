Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 89.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 50.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 273,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,440,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.9% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $391.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $295.40 and a 12 month high of $393.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

