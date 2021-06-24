Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $440,000 Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Radiant Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,126,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after buying an additional 168,580 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 272,735 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,014,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 808,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 99,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.83%.

Separately, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.