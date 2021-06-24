Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 803 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.92 and a twelve month high of $163.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

