Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 60.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $311.67 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.25 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $331.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

