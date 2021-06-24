Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,478 Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of Titan International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $522.64 million, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.