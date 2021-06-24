Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,632 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

VSH opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

