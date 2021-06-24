Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

IWN stock opened at $167.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.51. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.74 and a 1-year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

