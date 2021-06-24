Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PEP stock opened at $144.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

