Contrasting The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) & Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get The Shizuoka Bank alerts:

The Shizuoka Bank has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Shizuoka Bank and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shizuoka Bank $2.11 billion 2.25 $355.63 million N/A N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.15 billion 2.09 $112.93 million N/A N/A

The Shizuoka Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of The Shizuoka Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for The Shizuoka Bank and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shizuoka Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

The Shizuoka Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Profitability

This table compares The Shizuoka Bank and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shizuoka Bank N/A N/A N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 5.31% 5.24% 3.27%

Summary

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. beats The Shizuoka Bank on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Shizuoka Bank

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions. The Leasing Operations segment includes lease transactions centered on finance leases. It also provides corporate and financial management advisory, bill collection, leasing, and finance and securities-related services. In addition, the company engages in the guarantee of housing loans, credit cards and prepaid cards, and consumer loans; development and operation of computer systems; provision of public-offering assistance support for corporate rehabilitation, and fee-based job placement and general administration services; and appraisal of real estate for loan collateral, as well as operation of centers for loans, remittance, and bill collection. Further, it is involved in the provision of part-time employee management, finance and securities-related, and monetary receivables purchasing services; and making, printing and binding of documents. As of July 1, 2020, the company operated a head office, 177 branches, and 27 sub-branches in Shizuoka Prefecture, Tokyo, Osaka, and Nagoya; 2 branches in New York and Los Angeles; 1 in Europe; and 1 branch in Hong Kong, as well as 2 representative offices in Shanghai and Singapore. The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Shizuoka, Japan.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers formed parts, molds, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for The Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.