Contrasting CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) & Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A CBTX 19.14% 5.32% 0.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of CBTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of CBTX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and CBTX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 1.93 $1.24 million N/A N/A CBTX $153.47 million 4.57 $26.36 million $1.06 26.92

CBTX has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Capital Bancshares and CBTX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00

CBTX has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.86%. Given CBTX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBTX is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Summary

CBTX beats Community Capital Bancshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates through 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and one branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

