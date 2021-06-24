Contrasting Canoo (GOEV) and Its Competitors

Canoo (NYSE: GOEV) is one of 66 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Canoo to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35% Canoo Competitors -29.59% 2.48% -0.04%

Canoo has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo’s competitors have a beta of 1.89, meaning that their average stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Canoo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00 Canoo Competitors 580 2321 2745 77 2.41

Canoo currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.33%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 2.44%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canoo and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million -$89.81 million -7.19 Canoo Competitors $4.89 billion -$64.31 million -57.37

Canoo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Canoo competitors beat Canoo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

