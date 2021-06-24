ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $60.76 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of -405.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.