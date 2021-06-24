Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will report sales of $39.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.40 million. Conformis posted sales of $19.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full year sales of $90.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.54 million to $92.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $76.81 million, with estimates ranging from $75.11 million to $78.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.88 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,545 shares of company stock valued at $118,867. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 62.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 577,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 220,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 631,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,395,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93. Conformis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $211.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.25.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

