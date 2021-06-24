Conflux Network Trading 37.2% Lower Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $172.87 million and $3.73 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,251.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,942.73 or 0.05842505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.66 or 0.01418440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00385673 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00121504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.21 or 0.00641204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00382572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007292 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00038964 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 846,708,383 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

