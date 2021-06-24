Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CNXC traded down $4.72 on Thursday, hitting $152.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,697. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.70. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18.

CNXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $716,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,499.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $52,344,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,940,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,802,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 374,754 shares of company stock worth $54,642,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

