Compass Point Begins Coverage on Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

VYGVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $15.53 on Monday. Voyager Digital has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.