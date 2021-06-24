Comparing Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) & Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vonovia and Vidler Water Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia $3.59 billion 10.51 $3.69 billion $3.35 9.81 Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 24.89 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Vonovia has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia and Vidler Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia 102.59% 14.81% 5.65% Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Vonovia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vonovia and Vidler Water Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Vonovia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 415,688 residential units; 139,429 garages and parking spaces; and 6,564 commercial units, as well as managed 74,021 residential units for other owners in Germany, Austria, and Sweden. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.