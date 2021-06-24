Comparing QuantumScape (QS) & Its Peers

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is one of 43 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare QuantumScape to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QuantumScape and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A -$1.10 billion -73.46 QuantumScape Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 0.61

QuantumScape’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for QuantumScape and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20 QuantumScape Competitors 59 480 699 12 2.53

QuantumScape currently has a consensus target price of $49.20, suggesting a potential upside of 71.73%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 8.22%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A QuantumScape Competitors -7.37% -16.64% -4.17%

Summary

QuantumScape rivals beat QuantumScape on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

