Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTAAU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000.

FTAAU stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

