Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.82 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

NASDAQ:CGNT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.27. The company had a trading volume of 942,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,214. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

