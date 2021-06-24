Cobak Token (CBK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,474.00

Cobak Token (CURRENCY:CBK) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Cobak Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00005254 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded down 45% against the U.S. dollar. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $12,474.00 worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cobak Token

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,808,660 coins. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr . Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak . Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

