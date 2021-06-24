Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $11.24

Shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.24, but opened at $11.49. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 285,801 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLOV shares. Bank of America cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

