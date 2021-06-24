Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,554,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 995,157 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,049,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $527,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,174,000 after buying an additional 964,421 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

TXN traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $187.88. 91,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,142. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $173.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

