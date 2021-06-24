Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 182,947 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,931,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 182,947 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.75% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,338,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,598,815,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,611,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,648,320,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $496.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $195.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.19 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

