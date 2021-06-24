Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 139,199 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,759,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139,199 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.43% of PPG Industries worth $865,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PPG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,463. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.14 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

