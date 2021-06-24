Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,138,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 167,078 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.1% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,781,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $236.13. 152,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,527,070. The stock has a market cap of $459.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.42. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

