Clayton Partners LLC Invests $4.46 Million in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 719,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,000. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for 4.2% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 300,293 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,683,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 58,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.3% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,022,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,271,842.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,659 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $104,915.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,374,816.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,899,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,585,409. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCSL. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

