ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,620 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Tenet Healthcare worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on THC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

