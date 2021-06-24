ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PACB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -84.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

