ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,033 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $81.82 on Thursday. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

