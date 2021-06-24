ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPD were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.16.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on PPD in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

