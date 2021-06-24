ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CAI International were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of CAI International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CAI International by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CAI International by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12. CAI International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

