ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

Shares of DT opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,012,694.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,852 shares of company stock worth $9,769,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.