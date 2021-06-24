Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,853 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTXS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $113.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $100,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

