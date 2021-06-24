Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.51. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.8786 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

